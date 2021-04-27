Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.14. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

