Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%.

AIN traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.01. 93,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

