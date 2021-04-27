Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $19.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ACI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,891. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

