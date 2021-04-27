Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lubert Adler Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,903,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,361,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,935,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after buying an additional 1,157,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. 28,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,985. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

