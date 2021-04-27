Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ACI remained flat at $$18.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. 22,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,985. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

