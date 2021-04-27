Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.81 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $136.52 and a 12 month high of $181.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total value of $1,675,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,657,214.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

