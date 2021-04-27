Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

ALHC opened at $26.76 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last quarter.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.