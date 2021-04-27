Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.
ALHC opened at $26.76 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
