Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $29.10

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.10, but opened at $28.50. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 138 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

