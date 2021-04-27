ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Williams Capital

Williams Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALE. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.20.

ALE opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,937,000 after acquiring an additional 180,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,799,000 after acquiring an additional 182,098 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 72,588 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 784,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,596,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

