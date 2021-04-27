Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $6.17. 9,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,554. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $784.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

