AllianceBernstein (AB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AB stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

