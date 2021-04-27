Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 17th

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$145.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Dividend History for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP)

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit