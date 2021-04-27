Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 12,465 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,060,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $218.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

