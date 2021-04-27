Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $148.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $148.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

