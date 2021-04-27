Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 804,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,174,000 after acquiring an additional 350,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $1,951,000.

MBB stock opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

