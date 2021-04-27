Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $982,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

