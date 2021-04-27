Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.8% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

GOOG stock traded down $15.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,311.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,195. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,232.20 and a 12 month high of $2,341.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,898.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.