AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of ATGFF opened at $17.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

