Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strength in Altra Industrial’s defense and transportation markets is expected to drive its top line in the quarters ahead. Also, diversified businesses, focus on deleveraging the balance sheet, a healthy liquidity position and shareholder-friendly policies will favor the company. For 2021, Altra Industrial anticipates sales to be $1,790-$1,830 million, higher than $1,726 million in 2020. However, weakness across multiple end markets, including commercial aerospace, metals, mining and others, is concerning. In addition, a rise in selling, general and administrative expenses might put pressure on the company’s margins in the quarters ahead. Despite a healthy liquidity position, the company’s huge debt level is also concerning. In the past three months, Altra Industrial’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $64.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

