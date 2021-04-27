Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,610 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Altria Group worth $65,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

