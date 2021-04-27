American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Lowered by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

