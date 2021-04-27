American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $252.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

