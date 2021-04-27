Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $251.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.