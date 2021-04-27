Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $255.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.97 and a 200-day moving average of $235.91. The company has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

