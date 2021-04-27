Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Earnings Results

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Amkor Technology stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $198,691.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,399.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,185.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,832 shares of company stock worth $6,359,979. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.