Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.320-0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,847,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,644. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $236,531.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $796,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $198,691.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,399.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,832 shares of company stock worth $6,359,979 in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

