Analysts Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.19 Million

Brokerages expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report $7.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $8.38 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $28.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $33.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.57 million, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $37.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

ATRA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 541,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,635. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $79,235.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,590.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

