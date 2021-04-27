Analysts Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Announce $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.03. Caterpillar reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $9.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $12.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,763. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

