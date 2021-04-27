Analysts Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on COTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

NYSE:COTY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 8,371,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,690,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.25.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,065,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $21,712,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Coty by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coty by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $5,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

