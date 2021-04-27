Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.66. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. 730,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,302,703. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.