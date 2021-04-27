Analysts Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43).

Several analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.46. 5,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,652. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.