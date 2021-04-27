Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.67. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

