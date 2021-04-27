Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Billion

Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post $17.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $18.30 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $15.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $75.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.19 billion to $75.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $79.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day moving average is $140.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

