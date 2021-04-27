Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $779.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report $779.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $769.50 million and the highest is $788.90 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $709.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,853. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

