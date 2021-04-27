Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post sales of $16.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.89 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $18.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $69.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.51 billion to $72.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $87.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.38 billion to $93.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Shares of DIS opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.05 and its 200-day moving average is $168.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.50 billion, a PE ratio of -115.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

