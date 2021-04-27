Analysts Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.08. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

NYSE ZEN traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $153.40. 860,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $70.05 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $136.80.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

