Analysts Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.08. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

NYSE ZEN traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $153.40. 860,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $70.05 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $136.80.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit