Analysts Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:CBD remained flat at $$6.97 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76,007 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

