Analysts Expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Kura Oncology also reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kura Oncology.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45).

Several analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $21,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 547,852 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,351,000 after purchasing an additional 390,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.