Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.43 Million

Brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to announce sales of $21.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.39 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $92.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $93.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.74 million, with estimates ranging from $119.71 million to $146.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.73. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $189,595.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock valued at $203,523,642.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Outset Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Outset Medical by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,597,000 after acquiring an additional 473,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Outset Medical by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after acquiring an additional 506,091 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

