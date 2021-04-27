Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.61. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

PCTY stock opened at $199.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.64. Paylocity has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

