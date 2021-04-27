Analysts Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

WCN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.02. 690,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $118.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.03, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

