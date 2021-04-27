Analysts Issue Forecasts for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,942,000 after acquiring an additional 72,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $10,175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 146,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

