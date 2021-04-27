Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Clene (CLNN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2021 – Clene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

4/21/2021 – Clene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

4/15/2021 – Clene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

4/12/2021 – Clene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

3/8/2021 – Clene is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.75. Clene Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $2,372,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

