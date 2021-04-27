Analysts Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT at $61.40

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $884,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $2,811,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 981,470 shares of company stock worth $45,432,859. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,953,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. 556,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

