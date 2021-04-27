Analysts Set AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target at $26.00

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 202,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 932,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 225,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $491.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

