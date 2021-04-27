Analysts Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Target Price at $18.00

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

EQT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.64. 168,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,757. EQT has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after buying an additional 3,209,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after buying an additional 3,093,391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after buying an additional 2,272,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after buying an additional 2,128,098 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

