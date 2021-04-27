Analysts Set Expectations for Hannover Rück SE’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hannover Rück in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.03 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hannover Rück’s FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $93.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.974 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

