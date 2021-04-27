Analysts Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) PT at $17.00

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,953,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 781,250 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 284,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 199,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 199,646 shares during the period.

Shares of SYRS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.