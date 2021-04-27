Analyzing CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) & Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CurAegis Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CurAegis Technologies and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CurAegis Technologies -19,936.37% N/A -737.76% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Garrett Motion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 98.79 -$4.28 million N/A N/A Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.12 $313.00 million $3.86 1.31

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than CurAegis Technologies.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats CurAegis Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CurAegis Technologies Company Profile

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and marketing of technologies in the areas of wellness, safety, and power. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions. It also provides Intrusion Detection and Prevention System, an automotive cybersecurity solution; and integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland. On September 20, 2020, Garrett Motion Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CurAegis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CurAegis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.