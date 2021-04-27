AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc Acquires 13,900 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 23rd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 99,600 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $2,344,584.00.
  • On Monday, March 8th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 23rd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00.

ANAB traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. 192,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 771.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $882,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

